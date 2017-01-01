There’s a moment for everything. For practice and for play. “When I leave the racket I just want to go out, to the cinema, to a restaurant, to the beach, just have fun. I feel like I waste my time if I’m sitting on a chair not doing anything” To not sit still, to keep active, to keep moving, that’s Garbiñe's secret to keeping happy. That and chocolate. “I LOVE chocolate. You have to choose the right moment, but I think it’s healthy to eat everything."
WORKOUT
Tennis is a demanding sport. Being competitive week in and week out, you have to treat your body the best way you can. “My body is my formula one car. I have to really take care of her.” Garbiñe’s training regime comprises both body (running and working out) and mind - her competitive nature apparent on court and off “You win or you lose there’s no in between. I just wanna win”
Garbiñe is known for her lethal forehand and backhand - the ‘two-sided threat’. Not bad when most plays need to be decided within half a second. “After hours of practice, those fast decisions just come naturally to me now. Surprising your opponents, who you see regularly...that’s the tricky part” Garbiñe insists on remaining true to herself - adapting her emotions to the moment at hand - forever the fearless chance taker. “To be brave and to take risks is how you are going to win.”